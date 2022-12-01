Warrant Issued for Fox Lake Man in Weekend Police Chase

(Spring Grove, IL) Police in Spring Grove have issued warrants for a suspect who touched off a chase over the weekend. Authorities say the incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect, identified as Brandon Vice of Fox Lake, was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. When captured the 35-year-old is expected to face charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving on a revoked license.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-1-22)