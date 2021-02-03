Warrant Arrests Announced, Rally Today for In-Person Learning at Woodland District 50
Lake County Warrant Arrest Made on Suspect in Kenosha Looting
(Waukegan, IL) A warrant arrest has been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, in connection with Kenosha protests from last summer. Mischawn Billups of Round Lake was taken into custody on January 27th for an outstanding warrant for burglary out of Kenosha County. Billups and four other Lake County residents were wanted for looting GNT Jewelry and Loan during the second night of protests over the Jacob Blake police shooting in Kenosha back in August. The 26-year-old is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court at 9 AM today (Wednesday).
Large Warrant Arrests Announced by Lake County Sheriff’s Officials
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a man wanted in both Illinois and Wisconsin. Michael Tangney Jr. was arrested January 25th in Spring Grove. The 29-year-old was wanted in Buffalo County, Wisconsin on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, and in Lake County on a warrant for electronic and phone harassment, as well as being a fugitive from justice. Tangney is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond. Meanwhile Dale Smith of Lake Zurich was picked up on warrants on January 28th. The 53-year-old is facing a laundry list of moving violations, as well as driving on a revoked license, and aggravated fleeing and eluding…bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Head of Gambling Ring Involving Mettawa Mayor Pleads Guilty
CHICAGO (AP) A south suburban man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he led a sport betting operation that allegedly included the now-pardoned Mayor of small Lake County town. Vincent Del Giudice of Orland Park pleaded guilty Tuesday to gambling conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors allege the 55-year-old paid a Costa Rica-based sportsbook $10,000 a week to use its online platform and recruited gamblers to place wagers on his website. Casey Urlacher, the Mayor of Mettawa, was accused of recruiting bettors for the betting ring in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. Urlacher was pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term, and is planning a run-in campaign for re-election.
Lake and McHenry County Reach Coronavirus Phase 4 Relaxations
(Waukegan, IL) The Region 9 area of Illinois is set for more Coronavirus relaxations. The Lake and McHenry County area’s Covid-19 positivity rate currently stands at 6.3%, the second day under the 6.5% threshold. The state announced Tuesday that the region will move from Tier 1 to Phase 4 today, expecting that positivity number to continue its downward trend. The new mitigation comes with less restrictions on bars and restaurants (though a 25% capacity limit remains), increased allowances for meeting sizes, and competitive play for more youth sports. Lake County did record 164 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 2 related fatalities…though Covid-linked hospitalizations in the region decreased for the 13th straight day.
Woodland District 50 Parents to Rally for In-Person Instruction
(Gurnee, IL) With frustrations growing over the School Board delaying any chance of in-person education, parents are rallying today outside the District 50 offices in Gurnee. The Rally, planned for 3-5:30 this afternoon, is designed to let Woodland District officials know that most other schools in the area have made a successful return to some sort of in-person instruction. Woodland has been promising a hybrid plan for several months, but once again delayed that, for more remote learning through late March. The School Board says several teachers have voiced concerns about the safety of returning to the classroom, and want more time to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. Rally participants claim that science has now proven that schools are not large spreaders of the disease, and that remote learning is harming not only the children’s education, but their social and mental states as well.
Gas Prices Rising Again in Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices are continuing their rise across the country. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the United State costs $2.42, up two cents from last week. In Illinois, the average is up 4-cents from last week at $2.58, with Lake County at $2.50. Wisconsin’s average price also went up, but remains below the national average at $2.26, with Kenosha County at $2.23. AAA cites the rising price of crude oil for the increases at the pumps.
A Virtual Legislature: Lawmakers Plan Spring Work by Video
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois lawmakers will begin their spring session working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate announced Tuesday that it will conduct committee hearings during the next two weeks by video conference to avoid in-person interaction which could spread the virus. The Illinois House has planned just one day of work, on Feb. 10, to convene and adopt rules for the new, two-year session which began last month. One of those rules would permit legislative work to be done remotely.