Warrant Arrests Announced in Lake County, Covid-19 Warning Over County Adult Volleyball Games
Man Wanted in Wisconsin Picked up on Charges in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-30-20
(Lake Villa, IL) A man wanted on a warrant out of Wisconsin has been picked up in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Casey Brown was arrested in the Lake Villa area on September 24th. The Kansasville man was wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Wisconsin. During his arrest, the 26-year-old picked up numerous new charges in Lake County including obstructing justice, being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, DUI, and several traffic offenses. Brown is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, he’s due in court today (Wednesday).
Man Wanted for Theft Picks Up New Charges at Arrest
Vander Tuuk 9-30-20
(Zion, IL) A Zion man wanted on a warrant for theft, picked up some new charges during his arrest. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Stephen Mintern was taken into custody for his warrant on September 21st in Zion. While being taken into custody, the 26-year-old picked up new charges of resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, though details as to why, have not been released. Mintern is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due in court in early October.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County: LC Health Warns of Adult Volleyball “Outbreak”
Vander Tuuk 9-30-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced 1,362 new positive Coronavirus tests, with 23 related deaths. Of those, 39 positives came from Lake County, but for the 5th straight day there were no recorded fatalities. County health officials also warned residents of a potential large outbreak linked to adult volleyball at a Gages Lake area bar, where 14 people have tested positive after games last week. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use were up from Monday. The state’s 7-day rolling positive infection rate fell to 3.6%, while Region 9 positivity (which includes both Lake and McHenry County) fell to 4.8%.
Illinois Governor Isolating After Aide is COVID-19 Positive
Associated Press 9-30-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will quarantine for two weeks at home after a member of his administration tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member had attended events with the first-term Democrat all last week, testing positive Monday after feeling symptoms. Pritzker and other administration members tested negative the same day. Pritzker’s office says the government and the staff member were wearing masks during all interactions. According to his office, Pritzker will remain in isolation for 14 days and conduct news media briefings remotely.
Former ComEd Vice President Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme
Associated Press 9-30-20
CHICAGO (AP) A former ComEd vice president has pleaded guilty to his role in what prosecutors say was a bribery conspiracy. The conspiracy in question involved the energy utility allegedly seeking legislative support from one of Illinois’ most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Michael Madigan. Fidel Marquez entered the plea by video link before a Chicago-based federal judge., and faces a maximum five-year prison term for his role in the scheme to provide jobs and vendor subcontracts for Madigan associates. Under the plea, however, prosecutors would recommend probation and no prison time if Marquez cooperates fully with investigators. Madigan hasn’t been charged and denies wrongdoing.