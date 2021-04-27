Warrant Arrest Announced in Waukegan, Illinois to Lose Congressional Seat
Warrant Arrest, Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 4-27-21
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County man wanted on outstanding warrants has been found and taken into custody. According to Lake County Court records, a warrant was issued for Romel Johnson back in February, involving a felony count of domestic battery. Johnson was located and arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s officials on April 16th in Waukegan. According to court records, the 29-year-old’s case stems from a 2-count indictment that dates back to November of 2019. Johnson is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on May 7th.
Woman Found Guilty in Island Lake “Revenge Porn” Case
Vander Tuuk 4-27-21
(Woodstock, IL) An Island Lake woman could get prison time, after being convicted in what was called a “revenge porn” case. Bethany Austin was accused of disseminating nude pictures of a woman without that woman’s consent, in an effort to vindicate herself in a split from her then fiancé’. The 43-year-old argued the case in a bench trial, and was found guilty Monday of one count of nonconsensual dissemination of a sexual image. Austin is facing a maximum of 3 years in prison…sentencing is set for late June.
Opioid Deaths Saw Big Jump in 2020
Vander Tuuk 4-27-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw a major jump in opioid deaths in 2020, fueled by restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Health officials say just under 3-thousand-people suffered an opioid-related death last year, a marked increase from the just over 700 deaths in 2019. Coronavirus restrictions were the biggest contributing factor, leading to depression, feelings of loneliness, and other things that turn individuals to drugs. The hardest hit age group was the mid 30’s to the mid 40’s, who suffered the most total overdose deaths…though those under 25 saw the biggest rise, a 66% jump in overdose deaths from 2019 numbers.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-27-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced just over 21 hundred new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, with 10 related deaths. Of those, 97 of the cases came from Lake County, which recorded it’s 4th straight day without a fatality. As for Region 9 metrics, which include both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions and ICU numbers both fell, while regional positivity remained the lowest of the Chicagoland area at 4.1%…Lake County currently has the lowest test positivity of any suburban county at 3.1%.
Census Population Figures Cost Illinois a Congressional Seat
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 4-27-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois will lose another seat in Congress as a result of the 2020 Census. It continues a long slide in prestige and power for Illinois, which has forfeited 10 seats in the U.S. House in the last seven censuses. The effect could mean fewer federal dollars and larger congressional districts, especially in central and southern Illinois. Governor Pritzker blamed the population loss on young people leaving the state for college, and staying out of Illinois. Republicans said that spin is factually incorrect, and say all age groups are leaving Illinois due to sky high taxes and an ongoing “culture of corruption” in the state.