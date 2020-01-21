Wanted New York Man Arrested in Lake County
New York Fugitive Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-21-19
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on warrants out of New York has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Eduardo Gutierrez was wanted on a no-bond warrant on drug, weapons and bail jumping charges. The 21-year-old was located and taken into custody last week in Waukegan. Gutierrez was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he received new local charges of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful possession and use of a weapon, and being a fugitive from justice. He’s due back in court tomorrow afternoon.
Medline Temporary Shutdown Announced
Vander Tuuk 1-21-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan factory at the center of the ethylene oxide debate has been shut down for about a month. Medline in Waukegan has closed operations temporarily, while they attempt to get in compliance with new state EtO standards. The announcement of the closure was just recently made. Medline, along with Vantage Special Chemicals in Gurnee, launched the ethylene oxide debate in Lake County. The substance is used for the sterilization of medical equipment, but is a known cancer causer when released into the air. Once upgrades at the Waukegan plant are completed, another 30 days of air testing will take place.
Law Eliminates License Suspension for Non-Moving Violations
Associated Press 1-21-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that eliminates driver’s license suspensions for most non-moving violations. The Illinois Governor signed the measure last week. He says it will allow tens of thousands of motorists to have driving privileges reinstated, and claiming it will allow more people to work. According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a study showed that 42% of those who had their licenses suspended lost their jobs.
Dems Elect Harmon to Serve as President of Illinois Senate
Associated Press 1-21-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Don Harmon has been elected as the next Illinois Senate president, becoming the first new leader of the Illinois General Assembly’s upper chamber in more than a decade. Harmon, who was elected Sunday by a 37-12 margin, will replace Sen. John Cullerton. The 71-year-old Cullerton last year announced his retirement after four decades in the General Assembly, including five terms as Senate president. Harmon assumes the top leadership post in the Senate at a time when Democrats hold a supermajority in both General Assembly chambers.