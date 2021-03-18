Wanted Man Arrested in Lake County, No Lake County Covid Deaths for 3rd Straight Day
Booking photo provided by Lake County Jail
Gurnee Man Wanted on Several Warrants Arrested
Vander Tuuk 3-18-21
(Gurnee, IL) A man wanted on several warrants has been taken into custody. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Richard Grybalow was arrested on March 11th. The 71-year-old was wanted on several outstanding warrants for attempted arson, aggravated domestic battery, and unlawful restraint. Lake County Court records show that Grybalow is also facing one count of attempted murder. The circumstances that led to the warrants have not been detailed. Bond has been set at 1.5-million-dollars
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-18-21
(Waukegan, IL) For the 3rd straight day, and the 4th time in the last 5 days, Lake County hasn’t recorded a single Coronavirus fatality. The Illinois Department of Public Health did announce an additional 72 cases, a drop from the day before, even though test amounts were higher. In the region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions and test positivity both declined…ICU capacity currently stands at 62%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 3-18-21
(Chicago, IL) Close to 4.3-million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents. Over 102-thousand doses were doled out in the Wednesday update, an increase from the day before. Those considered fully vaccinated statewide now number around 1.6-million, or 12.6% of the state population. In Lake County, just under 74-thousand residents are considered fully vaccinated, or around 10.5%
Foul Ball Case Against Cubs/MLB Can Continue
Associated Press 3-18-21
CHICAGO (AP) An Illinois appellate court has ruled a woman who was struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field can go ahead with a lawsuit against Major League Baseball. The court ruled the plaintiff was not limited to arbitrating her case with baseball’s governing body. Laiah Zuniga was struck in the face by a foul ball during a 2018 Cubs game. In the lawsuit filed last year, Zuniga says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused facial fractures and damage to her teeth. She blames her injuries on the failure to extend netting that protects fans from foul balls down the third base line, where she was sitting.