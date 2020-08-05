Wanted Fugitive Found and Arrested, Testing Increase Leads to Covid-19 Rise
Wanted Fugitive Arrested
Vander Tuuk 8-5-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man considered a fugitive from justice has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s Officials say Adonis Crump was taken into custody on August 1st near Russell. It’s unclear exactly what the fugitive warrant was issued for, or from what area…but the 28-year-old Zion man was also hit with additional traffic charges, including driving on a revoked license. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars, and Lake County Court Records show that an extradition status hearing is set for today (Wednesday).
More Details Released in Lake Forest Area Fatal Crash
Vander Tuuk 8-5-20
(Lake Forest, IL) Authorities have released some new details, and clarified some others in connection with a fatal Tri-State crash over the weekend. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Lake Forest, when a vehicle lost control and ended up hitting a second vehicle. Three people were in that first car, instead of the original two reported. One, an unidentified was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The two other occupants were seriously injured, and hospitalized. Two people in the other vehicle were also sent to area hospitals, though their injuries were said to be far less severe. Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
Coronavirus Numbers Illinois Tuesday
Vander Tuuk 8-5-20
(Chicago, IL) A major increase in testing did lead to an increase in Illinois Coronavirus cases, but a drop in positivity. The state announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of the illness on Tuesday, 173 more than Monday…but testing increased by over 14-thousand from the day before. The state also announced 19 new fatalities, though again, none were in Lake County. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients did increase, but only the Southwest Suburban Region remains over 60% in terms of used capacity. The daily positivity rate was over a percentage point lower than Monday, and the rolling 7-day rate fell to 3.9%.
Lake County Coronavirus Numbers Tuesday
Vander Tuuk 8-5-20
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus testing increased on Tuesday, and it led to another rise in Lake County cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 134 confirmed cases out of 2,293 tests. While that was an increase of 27 over Monday, it was the 5th straight day without an announced fatality, and the 9th day in the last 10 without a death. ICU rates in the Northeast and Northwest Suburban Region (both of which include parts of Lake County), sit at 51% of capacity. And while the daily positive infection rate was up slightly from Monday, the overall rate continued it’s steady fall, and now sits at 8.35%.