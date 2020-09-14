Want to Get a Whole Lot Healthier? Just do this math problem!
A new study came up with a number the AVERAGE person should try to hit if they’re really overweight . . .
This isn’t for people who are already in decent shape. But researchers tracked 553,000 middle-aged adults who were obese. And they found that losing 13% of their body weight made a huge difference.
That isn’t exactly a small number.
USE MATH! For someone who’s 250 pounds, 13% is about 32 pounds.
If 13% sounds impossible, just start small. Other studies have shown that even losing 5% of your body weight makes a difference.
