Walter White (Cheddar): Bryan Cranston to reprise ‘Breaking Bad’ role in Super Bowl ad

AMC/Ursula Coyote

Time to cook: Walter White is coming back. No, not in another spin-off to the Emmy magnet Breaking Bad, but reportedly in an ad for this year’s Super Bowl.

The man himself — well, his real-life alter ego, Bryan Cranston — teased the promotion on Instagram, showing himself in the desert, decked out in the costume of Walter’s drug-lord alias Heisenberg, holding a bag of White Cheddar PopCorners chips.

Truth told, the chips bag looks Photoshopped in, but nonetheless, Cranston hinted, “Breaking soon.”

The Hollywood Reporter notes the actual ad will debut February 12 for Frito Lay-owned PopCorners’ first Super Bowl spot and in-game commercial.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.