10-Million-Dollar Bond Set for Wadsworth Murder Suspect

(Wadsworth, IL) A Wadsworth man is behind bars, after he reportedly killed his cousin. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Wednesday night to a residence in the 13-thousand block of West Shenandoah Trail. The original call was for a well-being check on 47-year-old Monica Green. Deputies were told by her cousin, Quentin Harvell, that she wasn’t home…but further conversation and a deeper investigation turned up Green’s body in a wheelbarrow near the property’s treeline. The woman appeared to have died from sharp force injuries, and a knife with what appeared to be blood was discovered inside the residence. Harvell was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of first degree murder. Bond for the 27-year-old was set at 10-million-dollars

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-13-23)