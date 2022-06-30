Voter Turnout Below 18% for Primary

(Waukegan, IL) Voter turnout from the Tuesday primary was very low. According to numbers from the Lake County Clerk’s Office, about 87,500 ballots were cast out of 489-thousand-plus registered voters. That’s about a 17.8% turnout. Those numbers are expected to increase slightly after July 5th when additional, late arriving mail-in ballots are added to the totals. Voter turnout was a bit higher in areas with tax referenda on the ballot, like Warren Township which saw some precincts report turnout in the mid to high 30% range.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-30-22)