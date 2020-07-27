Virus Numbers Drop in Lake County, As Increases Continue Statewide
Coronavirus Illinois Sunday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois increased on Sunday, but a post peak low in deaths was also set. The state announced 1,541 new cases of the disease as testing once again crossed the 40-thousand mark. Health officials announced just one fatality, it was in downstate Bond County (near St. Louis). Overall hospitalizations have fallen for the 3rd straight day, while ICU use by Covid patients has gone up for the 3rd straight day. The heaviest concentration of ICU use continues to stay south of Lake County, with the regions over 60% being the West and Southwest Suburban Regions, as well as the Champaign Region. The rolling 7-day positive infection percentage has bumped up to 3.7%, though the overall positive infection rate has fallen to 6.8%.
Lake County Coronavirus Sunday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-27-20
(Waukegan, IL) While Illinois saw a rise in Coronavirus cases on Sunday, Lake County saw the opposite. Health officials say 82 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the area, with no new fatalities. The number of cases fell by 24 from Saturday’s numbers, and the daily rate fell from 5.6% to 3.6%. The overall county positive infection rate stands at 8.8% after starting July near 11.5%. Total, Lake County has seen 11,448 confirmed cases with 439 deaths.
Nursing Home Stats Increase in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 7-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Nursing home death percentages have increased in Lake County after falling a bit last week. Statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health show that long term care facilities currently make up 15.6% of all Lake County Covid-19 cases, which is similar to last week. But those same facilities make up over 68% of the county’s fatalities, an increase of nearly 3% over last week. Statewide, 14.3% of all Coronavirus cases come from nursing homes, while making up 55% of cases. Those numbers are similar to the previous week.
Bribery Scheme Implicating Madigan Revives Term Limits Talk
Associated Press 7-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A federal deal in which utility giant ComEd will pay a $200 million fine to settle an investigation into a bribery scheme at the state Capitol has implicated House Speaker Michael Madigan. But so far, he’s not been charged with wrongdoing. Madigan’s been in control for 3 1/2 decades. So it’s natural that term limits should again enter the reform discussion. Advocates say limits on leaders’ terms could prevent the entrenchment that aided Madigan’s alleged involvement. Other reformers say such corruption needs a broader approach, and that term limits alone will not be enough.
Experts Warn of Home Pool Drowning Risks During Pandemic
Associated Press 7-27-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) State officials are warning of child drowning risks associated with home pools as beaches and public pools remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Many families are using pop up or inflatable pools because of the closures. The State Fire Marshal and DCFS are recommending inflatable pools be emptied right after use and stored upside down. State officials also recommend installing fences around pools with self-closing and self-latching gates. State officials say last year, 22 children under the age of 18 died because of accidental drowning.