Video Takes Center Stage in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death in Kenosha in August of 2020. That’s according to a police detective who testified at his ongoing murder trial. Video took center stage Wednesday in the former Antioch teen’s case. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two and injuring one during protests and riots over the Jacob Blake police shooting. One of the videos came from an FBI surveillance plane some 9,000 feet above. Rittenhouse’s defense attorney argued that the video showed the first man Rittenhouse shot, confronted him in “the classic ambush.”
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-4-21)