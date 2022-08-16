Victims Out of Hospital, Search For Suspects in Six Flags Shooting Continues

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee say they are continuing to look for the suspects in a shooting outside of Six Flags Great America. Three people were struck by bullets on Sunday night, after multiple people opened fire toward an individual near the theme park’s front entrance…before fleeing the scene. Officials say the two teen victims that were hospitalized with leg wounds, have been treated and released…the third victim refused to go to the hospital after suffering a shoulder wound. No description of the suspects has been released, and the suspect vehicle has only been described as a white sedan. Anyone with more information on the shootings is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-16-22)