Victims ID’ed in Fatal Zion Shooting, Round Lake Park Man Arrested in Chicago Murder
Zion Shooting Leaves Two Dead, One Critical
Vander Tuuk 12-17-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, and one person seriously hurt. The incident took place just before 9 o’clock on Tuesday night in the 28-hundred block of Galilee Avenue. Deceased in the incident is 16-year-old Kanye Marshall and 27-year-old Rodney Lovelace, both of Zion. Autopsies showed that each died of injuries caused by gunshots. The third victim, a 28-year-old male was hospitalized in critical condition. No arrests have been announced at this point. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Zion PD in the investigation
Round Lake Park Man Arrested in Chicago Murder
Vander Tuuk 12-17-20
(Chicago, IL) Police in Chicago have announced the arrest of a Lake County man in connection with a summer murder. David Arrington of Round Lake Park is accused of shooting into a crowd in late August, killing Ronald Boyd. Police have called the incident a revenge murder, as the suspect believed his victim was responsible for the death of a family member. Chicago authorities have not said whether the victim was being investigated in connection with a death. Arrington, meanwhile, was ordered held without bond.
Lake Zurich Trustee Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Battery
Vander Tuuk 12-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Zurich trustee charged with domestic battery will be back in court one more time this week, after the victim in the case made a request of the judge. Jim Beaudoin is accused of briefly choking a woman in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. He’s facing a pair of misdemeanor charges from the incident. During a hearing on Wednesday, the 47-year-old pleaded not guilty to the accusations, and the victim asked that he be allowed to return home. But the judge said he needed to give prosecutors more time to look into that request. A decision is expected on Friday.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-17-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 335 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Wednesday, with 1 related death. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations resumed their decrease, while ICU use again bumped up one point to 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 11.2%. Statewide, there were just over 71-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 146 related fatalities.
Coronavirus Vaccine Shipment Cut in Half, Altering Plans for Now
Vander Tuuk 12-17-20
(Chicago, IL) As a Coronavirus vaccine makes its way to Illinois healthcare workers, a planned second shipment has been cut in half. Governor JB Pritzker says two planned shipments of 8-million Pfizer vaccines a week from Operation Warp Speed, meant to be spread around the country, will be down to 4.3-million per week. The Governor says that means less of the vaccine will be coming into Illinois in the near future. Pritzker said he is disappointed by the news, but said the situation remains fluid, and that the massive scope of the vaccination plan requires continued patience.