Victim of Waukegan Hit and Run ID’ed, Suspect Due in Court Friday

(Waukegan, IL) The identity of a teen girl killed during a hit and run incident in Waukegan has been released. The crash took place on Sunday night when a vehicle hit three people walking their bikes on the side of the road near Crescent and Garrick Avenues. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Delilah Shoemaker died at the hospital from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. A man in his 40’s and a 14-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries and have since been released from the hospital. The suspected driver of the vehicle originally fled the scene, but was eventually taken into custody. 31-year-old Jhonatan Castaneda-Lopez now faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and having no valid driver’s license…his bond stands at 1-million-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-3-22)