Victim of Fatal Thanksgiving Crash in Zion Identified

(Zion, IL) A woman who died in a Zion crash has been identified. Police say they were called to the 26-hundred block of Sheridan Road on the night of Thanksgiving, and arrived to find a single vehicle wreck with heavy damage. A male driver and his female passenger were both extricated from the vehicle…the female, identified by Coroner’s officials as 40-year-old Nohemi Carrillo of Zion, was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The condition of the driver is unknown. The crash remains under investigation, but Zion Police believe speed and intoxication played a major role in the incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-29-22)