Victim Identified in Fatal Round Lake Fire

(Round Lake, IL) A woman killed in a Round Lake fire has been identified. The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 100 Block of West Providence Lane. Fire officials were able to extinguish the flames, but a search of the home turned up 38-year-old Nicole Goulding, who was rushed to the hospital and later died. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the cause of death appears consistent with smoke inhalation, but other tests are currently pending. One of two dogs found in the home also died. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-26-22)