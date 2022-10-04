Vernon Hills Police Investigate Smash and Grab Robbery at Mall Jewelry Store

(Vernon Hills, IL) Police in Vernon Hills are investigating, after a smash and grab robbery inside the Hawthorn Mall. The incident took place late Monday morning at a jewelry store inside the mall. A pair of males were said to use hammers to break a display case and steal an unknown amount of merchandise. The suspects also reportedly threatened an employee who attempted to call 911. The offenders were described as males wearing dark hoodies and black masks…they were said to flee the area in a dark colored SUV. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact Vernon Hills Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-4-22)