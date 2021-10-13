Vernon Hills Area Hit-And-Run Victim Dies, Search Continues for Suspect Vehicle

(Waukegan, IL) The victim of a hit and run near Vernon Hills has died. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Wojciech Glowik was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along Route 45. The 22-year-old Glenview man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries on Monday. The suspect vehicle has not been located, but is believed to be a white Audi SUV. An investigation is ongoing by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Tim Vander Tuuk. WXLC News (10-13-21)