“Tyson the Bison” Captured in Wauconda After Months on the Run

(Wauconda, IL) A bison that has been on the loose since it’s escape last year, has been captured near Wauconda. The animal dubbed “Tyson the Bison” escaped last fall while being delivered to a Wauconda farm. The large beast then settled into the Lakewood Forest Preserve some time in April. Though the bison didn’t harm anyone, officials gave the owner of the animal a deadline to get it out of the forest preserve before attendance increased for the Memorial Day weekend…that deadline was met when experts humanely removed the animal around 2 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-26-22)