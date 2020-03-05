Two Waukegan Teens Charged in Cook County Murder
Police Line Do Not Cross
Two Waukegan Teens Charged in Cook County Murder
Vander Tuuk 3-5-20
(Des Plaines, IL) Two Waukegan teens have been charged in a murder that took place in Cook County. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says the 17 and 15-year-old males stand accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Hussein Damra near Des Plaines on February 28th. Further details about the case have not been released, including a possible motive. The 17-year-old in the case has been charged as an adult, but has not been identified, the 15-year-old has been charged as a juvenile.
Urlacher Pleads Not Guilty To Illegal Gambling
Vander Tuuk 3-5-20
(Chicago, IL) The Mayor of Mettawa has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he was part of an illegal off-shore gambling ring. Casey Urlacher put in his plea in Chicago Wednesday to federal charges of conspiracy, and running and illegal gambling business. Nine others were indicted with Urlacher last month, and they also pleaded not guilty. Shortly after the indictment, Urlacher resigned from his post on the Illinois Civil Service Commission, but indicated he will not step down from his mayoral role in Mettawa. The 40-year-old is due back in court in late April.
Libertyville’s Innovation Park Gets Another Resident
Vander Tuuk 3-5-20
(Libertyville, IL) Libertyville’s Innovation Park is getting another resident. Medline has announced they will be expanding operations in Lake County, and putting a national sales support hub into the former Motorola Mobility site. In addition, the company has announced a new distribution center set for Grayslake. The sales hub plan is the third announced tenant for the Innovation Park in the last month. A company that builds electric car chargers, and a company that manufactures surge protectors and other electronics have also announced their intentions to move to area on Route 45 south of Winchester.