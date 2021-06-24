Two Tuesday Shootings Investigated in Waukegan, Though They Appear Unrelated

Waukegan Homicide Under Investigation
Vander Tuuk 6-24-21
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. On Tuesday night around 8 o’clock, authorities were called to the 21-hundred block of Williamsburg Drive on reports of a person down. When they arrived on scene, they found a victim in the street with gunshot wounds. That victim, who has been identified as 24-year-old Marshawn Pettis of Waukegan, was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the incident is currently unknown, and no arrests have been announced.
Waukegan Shooting Leaves One Hospitalized
Vander Tuuk 6-24-21
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a shooting that left one person injured. The shots fired call came in Tuesday night around 9:10 in the 2-hundred block of Julian Street. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim is being described as a Waukegan male in his 20’s…and the man is currently in stable condition at the hospital. The motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been announced. Authorities do not believe this shooting incident is related to a homicide that took place about an hour earlier, less than 3 miles away.
Gurnee Announces Revenue Losses in Covid Update
Vander Tuuk 6-24-21
(Gurnee, IL) Officials in Gurnee announced a loss of revenue amid closures from the Coronavirus pandemic. Village officials say the big four of hotels, amusement, sales and food and beverage suffered, as was to be expected. Total sales tax revenue lost from March of 2020 when shut downs began, until April of 2021 when things started to reopen…was just under 7.5-million dollars. Despite those numbers, the Village says they are in good financial shape, because most of the losses were offset by budget cuts, and federa CARES act money.
Crimestoppers Looking for FTA Theft Suspect
Vander Tuuk 6-24-21
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Destiny Lind is wanted on an outstanding 55-thousand-dollar failure to appear warrant for a theft charge. She is described as a 22-year-old black female, 5 feet tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Lind, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a cash reward of up to 1-thousand-dollars.