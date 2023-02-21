Two Suspects Being Sought in Beach Park Armed Robbery

(Via Lake County Sherriff's Office)

(Beach Park, IL) Sheriff’s officials are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in Beach Park. The incident took place around 9:30 Monday night at a gas station in the 38-thousand block of North Sheridan Road. The two suspects entered the business, with one carrying a pistol. That armed male pointed the gun toward the ceiling and fired a single shot…he then demanded money from the register while the other offender took several vapes. The pair then fled on foot. Both were described as Hispanic males aged 17-23 years old…both were wearing a black hat, black mask, black pants, gray construction gloves and black shoes. One subject also had a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt and North Face backpack…while the other also had a black North Face jacket. No one was injured during the heist which remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-21-23)