Two Shot, One Dead After Shooting at Waukegan Hotel
Waukegan Shooting Kills One, Injures One
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) A shooting in Waukegan left one person dead, and one seriously hurt. The incident took place around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning when two people arrived at the ER with gunshot wounds. One of them, a man in his 20’s from Waukegan, was pronounced dead a short time later. The other victim, a male in his 20’s from North Chicago was listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities believe the men were shot at a hotel on Green Bay Road and Washington Street. The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and no arrests have been announced. The Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division is looking into the case.
Zion Shooting at Murder Victim Impromptu Memorial
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(Zion, IL) A weekend shooting in Zion left one person hospitalized. The incident took place Saturday night near the intersection of Joppa Avenue and 24th Street. The shots fired happened during an impromptu memorial for the victim of a fatal shooting back on August 30th in the same area. The victim this time around, identified only as 30-year-old man from Zion, was shot three times. He was hospitalized in stable condition, and is expected to recover. Both this, and the previous shooting (that also injured three others)…remain under investigation.
Mundelein Murder Suspect Named, Sought
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(Mundelein, IL) Police in Mundelein have named their suspect in a murder that took place earlier this year. The incident took place back on May 29th in the parking lot of a Walgreens at Route 45 and Lake Street. A disagreement during what appears to be a drug-related exchange, led to the shooting death of 18-year-old Gavile Jackson. Police say they are looking for 18-year-old Alessis Botello of Wheeling as their prime suspect. It’s unclear what led to the connection of Botello to the murder…but he is now being sought. Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is being encouraged to contact Mundelein Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.
Warrant Arrest, New Charges Added
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(North Chicago, IL) A North Chicago man is behind bars, after being arrested on several outstanding warrants. Vontrell Gordon was wanted on charges of domestic battery, criminal trespass, a Department of Corrections parole violation and more. The 27-year-old was taken into custody on September 3rd. In addition to his warrants, Gordon faces new charges of possession of a controlled substance and intent to deliver. Bond has been set at 350-thousand-dollars.
Zion Felon Arrested With Weapon
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(Zion, IL) Zion Police have announced the arrest of a man after a traffic stop. On Sunday afternoon, a vehicle was pulled over, and the driver, identified as Carnell Wesson Jr., was taken into custody for driving on a revoked license. A search of the vehicle turned up a gun, leading to several other charges including Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon. The 27-year-old is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 150-thousand-dollar bond. Wesson is due back in court on the 16th.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois added 1,392 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday, and 7 deaths, the 3rd straight day of under 10 new fatalities. Of those, 99 cases were said to be from Lake County, but no deaths were reported in the county for the 3rd straight day. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly, while ICU was down. Locally, ICU capacity in the two hospital regions that cover Lake County (the Northeast and Northwest suburban hospital regions) stand at 40% and 45%.
Waukegan Fatal Pedestrian Vs Vehicle Crash
Vander Tuuk 9-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have released details about a fatal incident that took place late last week. Late on Friday night, officials were called to the 21-hundred block of Belvidere Road on reports of a person struck by a vehicle. The victim, only identified as a Waukegan man in his 30’s was pronounced dead on the scene. The offending vehicle stayed on the scene, as did the driver, who was said to fully cooperate with officials and submitted to an alcohol and drug screening. That drive, a Waukegan man in his 20’s is currently not facing any citations or charges, and was not hurt. The investigation into the fatal event is ongoing.