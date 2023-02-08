Two Rescued Near Antioch After Thin Ice Situation

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Antioch, IL) Two people were rescued after one of them fell through thin ice in Antioch. Rescue officials say one person actually fell through the ice on Antioch Lake Tuesday afternoon, and was pulled from the water by someone nearby. Both individuals then laid flat on the ice while officials sent out an air boat to recover them and take them to shore. Neither of the rescued individuals were injured.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-8-23)