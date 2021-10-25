Two Men Sought in Grayslake Area Armed Robbery

(Wildwood, IL) Two people are being sought after an armed robbery in the Grayslake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say two people entered a gas station at Route 45 and Deerparth in Wildwood around 8:15 on Saturday morning. Once inside, one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk and a customer, and demanded money, before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash. The men were described as African-American males, aged 18-25, wearing masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, and black shoes. No one was injured in the heist. An investigation is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-21)