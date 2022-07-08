Two Men Face Attempted Murder Charges in Buffalo Grove Stabbing

(Buffalo Grove, IL) Two men are facing charges, after a stabbing in Buffalo Grove. Cook County officials say 33-year-old Ryan Bruce and 20-year-old Ryan Neises (both of Palatine), were recently arrested in connection with an incident on June 28th, that left a man with serious injuries that required surgery. Police say the victim in the case had a previous altercation with one of the suspects, though they did not detail what that altercation was about. The suspects both face charges of attempted murder, and are being held without bond pending a July 29th court date.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-8-22)