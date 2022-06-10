Two Lake County Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks

(Waukegan, IL) One day after announcing that 6 businesses failed tobacco compliance checks, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s first round of alcohol compliance. Officials say they checked 53 establishments this time around, and 2 sold liquor to underage “agents.” The illegal sales took place at a truck stop in Wadsworth, and a gas station in unincorporated Mundelein. The clerk in each instance was cited, and a notice of the violations were sent to the Wadsworth and Lake County Liquor Commissions.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-10-22)