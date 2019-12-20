Two Killed, Four Hurt in Three Vehicle Accident Near Lake Villa
Vander Tuuk 12-20-19
(Lake Villa, IL) A rollover accident near Lake Villa killed two people and injured several others. The incident took place along Route 59 near West Beach Avenue. A preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan travelling northbound on 59 collided with a Ford pickup that was attempting to merge onto 59 from the shoulder…the Nissan then collided with a Hyundai minivan. The female driver of the Nissan was killed, as was a male child in the backseat. A female passenger was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver and a male passenger in the minivan were seriously hurt and hospitalized, while the driver of the pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Round Lake Park Man Arrested After Violating Offender Registry
Vander Tuuk 12-20-19
(Round Lake Park, IL) A Round Lake Park man, previously convicted of sex crimes, has been arrested. Richard Muhlig Jr. was hit with charges Wednesday, after he reportedly failed to notify authorities of several changes in his employment. The 56-year-old faces one count each of failure to report a change of employment and violating sex offender registration. Muhlig was released after posting 10-percent of a 35-thousand-dollar bond.
Accident Shuts Down Traffic as Tesla Catches Fire
Vander Tuuk 12-20-19
(Barrington, IL) A two vehicle head-on crash in Barrington snarled rush hour traffic. The incident took place Thursday morning at Northwest Highway and Lake Zurich Road. A Tesla SUV crossed into the oncoming lanes f traffic and struck a Subaru sedan. The impact of the crash caused the Tesla to start on fire, though it’s driver was able to get out without injury. He was issued a citation for improper lane usage. The driver of the other vehicle was also unhurt. The incident shut down roads in the area for about an hour.
Illinois Governor Merges Pension Funds in Cost-Cutting Move
Associated Press 12-20-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure into law consolidating 649 local pension programs for police employees and firefighters, a move designed to bolster investment returns and save overhead costs. The measure creates two statewide accounts _ one for police and one for firefighters _ a goal that has eluded Illinois politicians for 70 years. The first-term governor says by pooling the combined $15 billion in assets in the two funds, returns will grow by as much as $2.5 billion in the first five years while cutting municipal costs for administering separate funds.