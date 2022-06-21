Two Injured After Antioch Area Fire

(Antioch, IL) Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a fire at a home in Antioch. The situation was called in Monday morning in the 26-thousand block of West Forest Court. When officials arrived they reported heavy smoke coming from the home, and it was reported that two people were trapped inside. A male victim was able to make it out on their own, while a female victim was rescued by fire crews. Both were hospitalized, with the female in critical condition. The fire at the home was put out in about 20 minutes, though no monetary damage estimate was released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-21-22)