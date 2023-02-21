Two Hurt After Being Struck With Bullet Fragments in Round Lake Beach

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach are investigating a weekend shots fired incident. Officials say they were called to the 5-hundred block of Meadow Green Lane around 8:30 on Saturday night. It was there they discovered an injured 26-year-old and an injured 8-year-old, both were hit with bullet fragments. The older victim was treated at the scene, the younger victim was briefly hospitalized but has since been released. No arrests have been announced at this point, nor have any further details been released. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-21-23)