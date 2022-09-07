Two Found Dead in Highland Park Apartment Wednesday Morning, Person of Interest in Custody

(Highland Park, IL) Two people are dead, and a person of interest is in custody in Highland Park. Police officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 18-hundred block of Green Bay Road on Wednesday morning for a wellness check. When they arrived, they observed blood under the door and forced entry. Inside the unit they found two people deceased…a third person that was in the unit was taken into custody. No further details about the bodies, the manner of death, nor the person of interest were released. City officials did say through Facebook that they believe there is no threat to the public from the incident, and that the situation remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-7-22)