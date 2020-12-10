Two Found Dead in Beach Park, Lake County Rolls Out Covid-19 Vaccine Site
Round Lake Beach Suspect ID’ed and Charged
Vander Tuuk 12-10-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have identified an adult suspect that was shot during an alleged armed robbery attempt. The incident took place Monday night when a teen male and 20-year-old female reportedly held up One Stop Food and Liquor at gunpoint, only to be shot by an employee. The 16-year-old male was hospitalized, treated and released…then was charged with armed robbery. He’s currently in juvenile detention. The female, identified as Feliciyunna Spruille of Waukegan, remains hospitalized, but has also been charged with armed robbery. Two others are still being sought for questioning. They drove the suspects from the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kenosha. The investigation is ongoing.
Death Investigation in Beach Park
Vander Tuuk 12-10-20
An investigation is under way after two people were found dead in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 49-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were both found in a garage with bullet wounds Tuesday night, in the 10-thousand block of West Wadsworth Road. Medical aid was administered, but both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say no arrests have been made at this point, and autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday (today). Anyone with more information on the situation is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 364 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Wednesday, with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 8th straight day, though ICU use bumped up to 75% capacity. The Region’s positivity also increased slightly to 12.4%. Statewide, just over 82-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Wednesday with 179 related fatalities.
Lake County Covid Vaccine Website
Vander Tuuk 12-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County now has a website that will act as a one stop shop for Covid-19 vaccine information. The website allvax.lakecohealth.org, lets people register for shots, receive notifications and schedule appointments…though vaccines will be in short supply at first. Lake County Health officials say as the vaccine becomes more widely available, more and more places, including drugstores and doctors’ offices will have access to them. For now though, the state plan is to first distribute the vaccine amongst the medical community, long term care residents, those with underlying conditions and “essential” workers.