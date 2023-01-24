Two Arrests Announced in Barrington Vehicle Theft Case

(Barrington, IL) Two arrests have been announced after vehicle thefts from a Barrington auto group. Police say the thefts took place on Sunday morning at Motor Werks in the 14-hundred block of South Barrington Road. Officials say those that stole the vehicles fled at a high rate of speed, and caused at least four different crashes, including one with a Barrington Police squad car. The announced arrests include 27-year-old Tavarius Jackson, who faces two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as one count each of criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding. 23-year-old Lamont Jackson also faces counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Both men also face parole violation warrants from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-24-23)