Two Arrested in Lake County on Parole Warrants from Illinois and Wisconsin DOC

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they picked up a pair of individuals wanted on Department of Corrections warrants. Titus Wright of Antioch, was arrested in the Spring Grove area on April 28th. The 32-year-old was wanted by the Illinois DOC for a parole violation, though the specifics were not released. Wright is currently in the Lake County Jail, being held without bond, and is due in court Friday. Jasmine Keys was taken into custody May 1st in the Beach Park area. She also had a DOC warrant for a parole violation, but out of Wisconsin. Future court dates, and an extradition date are currently unknown.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-5-22)