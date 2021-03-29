Two Arrested in 2020 Waukegan Murder, Shooting Shuts Down Tollway on Sunday Morning
Arrests Made in 202 Waukegan Murder
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced a pair of arrests from a murder last Summer. On August 26, 2020, Jerry Reid was found dead of gunshots wounds at a Waukegan motel. An investigation was launched, which took several months. Eventually, a pair of suspects came to the forefront and murder warrants were drawn up. The Calumet Park Police Department was able to find and arrest 31-year-old Darius Kirby of Riverdale, Illinois. Waukegan Police, with help from Joliet Police were able to find and arrest 26-year-old Shava Jackson-Spicer of Joliet. Both suspects are being held in the Lake County Jail on 2-million-dollar bonds, with court dates of April 20th.
Vernon Hills Man Arrested on Warrants in Texas
(Vernon Hills, IL) Police in Vernon Hills have announced the arrest of a resident that was wanted on outstanding warrants. Ilan Gibori was wanted for alleged sexual assault against a minor back in 2017…when the suspect worked at the Cooper Middle School in Buffalo Grove. Police say the 46-year-old was picked up by Homeland Security officials at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Gibori is currently being held in Texas, awaiting extradition to Lake County where he will face criminal sexual assault charges. The investigation into Gibori is considered ongoing, and more charges could be forthcoming.
Shooting on I-94 After Rear End Accident
(Deerfield, IL) Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting along I-94. The incident took place on Sunday morning when a man was rear ended by another vehicle in the southbound lanes near Deerfield. The driver of that offending vehicle then reportedly opened fire as he drove away from the scene. None of the gunshots hit the victim, though they did strike his vehicle. No major injuries were reported from the crash. District 15 State Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus infections fell in Illinois for the 3rd straight day on Sunday, and deaths dropped for the 4th. Illinois health officials announced just under 23-hundred new cases, and 23 deaths, 71 of those cases and one fatality in Lake County. In the region that includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased for the first time in 5 days. ICU capacity is currently at 63%, and test positivity has bumped up to 3.3%.
Covid-19 Vaccine Update
(Chicago, IL) Over 5-and-a-half-million Coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois. Health officials say of those, just over 2-million residents have now been vaccinated, or about 16.2% of the population. In Lake County, the number of residents considered fully vaccinated, continues to lag behind at 13.7%. But health officials say they are getting a larger than expected vaccine shipment this week, which should open up more appointments, and bump those numbers up.