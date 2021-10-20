Tuesday Night Kenosha Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Two Critically Injured

(Kenosha, WI) Three people are dead, two others were hurt in a shooting in Kenosha. Kenosha Police haven’t released many details, but say the incident happened around 10:40 on Tuesday night near the 600 block of 40th Place. The three people who were killed have not been identified. The two people that were injured, are both in critical condition…one was airlifted to the hospital, the other was taken by ambulance. Police say they believe the incident was isolated, and that they are not currently “actively seeking any suspects.”
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-20-21)