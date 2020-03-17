Tuesday Coronavirus Update: Lake County Cases at 6, Election Goes Forward
Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.
Smaller Jump, But Illinois Coronavirus Cases Tick Up Again (COVID-19)
Vander Tuuk 3-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) While there was a big jump in Illinois Coronavirus cases over the weekend, health officials reported a smaller jump on Monday. The state now has 105 total cases of the illness, 76 of which are in Cook County. The Monday numbers added one case to Lake County, who now has six reported cases. No one in the state has died from virus, which has led to school shut downs, and other closures. Health officials say on the other side of things, there have been 1,038 tests performed that have come back negative.
Election Will Go On, Several Polling Places Changed (COVID-19)
Vander Tuuk 3-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) While social distancing is being preached across the country, today’s primary election will go on as planned. Seven Lake County polling places have changed, however, due to the ongoing Coronavirus issue. For more information on which polling places have changed, you can check out the Lake County Clerk’s Office page at lakecountyil.gov. Polls will be open until 7 o’clock tonight.
Video Gaming, Illinois Parks Shut Down With Illinois Casinos (COVID-19)
Vander Tuuk 3-17-20
(Chicago, IL) A consequence of closing down bars and restaurants to dine-in customers over Coronavirus fears is video gambling. There are about 35-thousand-plus video gaming terminals that fall under the dining shut-downs, and those that don’t, have been shut down by the Illinois Gaming Board. Video gaming terminals, like Illinois casinos, are now closed through at least March 30th. Another casualty of the disease is Illinois State Parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the closures on Monday
Lake County Courts to Delay Most Cases (COVID-19)
Vander Tuuk 3-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus has pretty much affected everything at this point, and the Lake County Court is no exception. Starting today (Tuesday), most court cases…with few exceptions…will be continued by four weeks. The delays will apply to not just the main court in Waukegan, but the branch courts in Mundelein, Park City, and Round Lake Beach. The new rules are being done to help protect the health of judges and other court staff.
RLB Officer Released From Hospital After Shooting, Charges Still Pending
Vander Tuuk 3-17-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A Round Lake Beach police officer has been released from the hospital, after being shot in the leg by his own gun over the weekend. The officer responded to a domestic incident on Sunday, and ended up in a scuffle with a suspect. The suspect grabbed at the officer gun, causing it to go off in the holster. The suspect has not been identified, and charges have not been officially announced…but they are said to be pending, and the suspect is said to be in the Lake County Jail.