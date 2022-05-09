Trouble Continues to Find Zion Man, Even in Jail

(Woodstock, IL) A Zion man already in jail in McHenry County on a laundry list of charges…is now facing even more after an incident inside the jail. Kwantrell Williams allegedly flung urine at a corrections employee last week and picked up an aggravated battery charge in the process. Williams was already facing over 60 different counts for a burglary spree near Crystal Lake earlier this year. Williams is also facing charges in Lake County from a barricade situation in February…he’s also wanted for alleged crimes in Cook, DuPage, Kenosha and Racine Counties.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-9-22)