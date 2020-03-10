Trio Arrested in Robbery, Battery to Woman
Trio Arrested in Robbery Incident
Vander Tuuk 3-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) Three people were arrested, after an investigation into a robbery. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place in January when an Arlington Heights resident asked for a ride home from a party in Mundelein. A trio of subjects agreed to take the victim home, but reportedly robbed and beat the female, before she was able to escape. Arrested on arch 6th for that incident were a trio of Waukegan residents, 21-year-old Jovanni Mora, 23-year-old Neslye Palacios-Flores and 24-year-old Juan Colon. All three face charges of robbery, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint.
Police in Zion Investigating Weekend Shooting
Vander Tuuk 3-10-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a weekend shooting. Officers responded on Sunday morning to a call of multiple shots fired in the 42-hundred block of Barberry Lane. Officials say when they got to the scene they didn’t locate any victims, but were contacted about a half hour later about a gunshot victim at Vista East. That victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg, but refused to answer questions, or cooperate in the investigation. Anyone with more information on the incident is being encouraged to contact Zion Police.
Barrington Hills Shooting Victim Identified
Vander Tuuk 3-10-20
(Barrington Hills, IL) The identity of a man killed over the weekend in Barrington Hills has been released. Cook County officials say Sean Patton of Chicago was shot during a house party at a rented home in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. The medical examiner says the 28-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds. Details about the shooting continue to be scarce, but an investigation is ongoing into the incident, and about the party itself, since short term rentals like Airbnb are not allowed in the village.
Crimestoppers Wanted Failure to Appear Subject
Vander Tuuk 3-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Lashawn Taylor is wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a battery charge. He is described as a 39-year-old black male, about 6’2”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Taylor, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222 or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.
Pritzker issues disaster declaration to fight COVID-19
Associated Press 3-10-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced four new cases of coronavirus in Illinois and issued a disaster proclamation that will help the state respond to the virus. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Monday that two of the new cases involve relatives of a patient diagnosed with the flu-like disease last week. The other two involve a woman who traveled to Illinois from California and a woman who recently returned from an Egyptian cruise. While it’s unclear how the new patients are doing…most people diagnosed with coronavirus in Illinois are expected to make full recoveries.