Tricking or Manipulating?
Alright, so originally I referred to this as something I do often and THEN Tim and Tommy pointed out it may be a manipulation. I prefer tricking though. So, if you are looking for a favor there’s a TRICK to get people to say yes! You can increase your chances of getting a yes just by giving them the CHOICE to decline. Like I do here with my brother…
After you ask, just tack on something like, “If not..” or “It’s okay”
Research shows it really does work. I mean, it did for me 😉