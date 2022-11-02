Toys For Tots Is BACK And We Need Your Help!!!

It’s that time of year again! Toys for Tots is here! The goal of Toys for Tots is to collect new/unwrapped toys and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in our community. One gift can put a huge smile on a child’s face! You can drop off a gift at the following places listed below before 12/2! We will also have the Marines at entrance G at Gurnee Mills from 6am-6pm on 12/2 for you to drop off toys. You can just pull up and you don’t even have to get out in the cold!

Listed below are Toys For Tots sponsors and addresses that you are able to drop your gift off at before 12/02/22:

Zion Branch – 2145 Sheridan Rd, Zion

Woodstock Branch – 180 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock

Waukegan Branch – 3290 N. Lewis Ave, Waukegan

Round Lake Branch – 2135 N. Illinois 83, Round Lake Beach

North Chicago Branch – 2525 Green Bay Rd, North Chicago

Gurnee Branch – 7275 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Crystal Lake Branch – 345 E. Congress Pkwy, Crystal Lake

Antioch Branch – 351 E. Rt 173, Antioch 60002

Libertyville Branch – 1509 N. Milwaukee Ave. Libertyville 60048

Chicago Uptown Branch – 1011 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago 60640

1342 W Glen Flora Ave, Waukegan

Just off I-94 on west Frontage Rd, Kenosha

Thank you so much for helping spread the holiday cheer!