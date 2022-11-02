Toys For Tots Is BACK And We Need Your Help!!!
November 2, 2022 12:01AM CDT
It’s that time of year again! Toys for Tots is here! The goal of Toys for Tots is to collect new/unwrapped toys and distribute these toys as Christmas gifts to the less fortunate children in our community. One gift can put a huge smile on a child’s face! You can drop off a gift at the following places listed below before 12/2! We will also have the Marines at entrance G at Gurnee Mills from 6am-6pm on 12/2 for you to drop off toys. You can just pull up and you don’t even have to get out in the cold!
Listed below are Toys For Tots sponsors and addresses that you are able to drop your gift off at before 12/02/22:
Great Lakes Credit Union locations:
Zion Branch – 2145 Sheridan Rd, Zion
Woodstock Branch – 180 S. Eastwood Dr., Woodstock
Waukegan Branch – 3290 N. Lewis Ave, Waukegan
Round Lake Branch – 2135 N. Illinois 83, Round Lake Beach
North Chicago Branch – 2525 Green Bay Rd, North Chicago
Gurnee Branch – 7275 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Crystal Lake Branch – 345 E. Congress Pkwy, Crystal Lake
Antioch Branch – 351 E. Rt 173, Antioch 60002
Libertyville Branch – 1509 N. Milwaukee Ave. Libertyville 60048
Chicago Uptown Branch – 1011 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago 60640
Steinhafels locations (accepting donations until 12/9):
1342 W Glen Flora Ave, Waukegan
Just off I-94 on west Frontage Rd, Kenosha
Thank you so much for helping spread the holiday cheer!