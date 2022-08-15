Tom Holland announces break from social media

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Tom Holland is taking a break from social media.

Over the weekend, the Spider-Man star shared an over two-minute long Instagram video to announce that he’s stepping away from social media.

“I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app,” Holland says in the video, which was posted over the weekend.

He also used the post to shed some light on the mental health charity Stem4, writing in the caption, “Hello and goodbye… I have been taking a break from social media for my mental health, but felt compelled to come on here to talk about @stem4org.”

“Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support – and I’d like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work,” the caption continues. “Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with – it would be greatly appreciated.”

The 26-year-old actor signs off with, “Love to you all, and let’s get talking about mental health.”

Holland’s most recent Instagram post prior to the weekend was over a month ago, on July 1, when he announced the launch of t-shirts for his charity, The Brothers Trust.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.