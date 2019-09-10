Tom Brady invites new WR Antonio Brown to stay at his house.
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Talk about your relocation incentives. Tom Brady has invited Antonio Brown to come and live with him while he gets settled in New England. Imagine waking up each morning to Tom & Giselle drinking their coffee in their robes.
