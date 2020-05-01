Toilet Paper Is Back, Baby!!!
(Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images)
Shoppers have begun finding toilet paper on store shelves across the United States. Stocks are beginning to build after weeks of shortages.
At nearly half of American grocery stores as of mid-April, empty shelves were still a problem. According to the consumer products data tracker NCSolutions, supplies were better than the previous week.
Approximately 48% of U.S. grocery stores were out toilet paper for some part of the day on April 19. According to the data provided to Reuters, out-of-stock shelves were at 73% of U.S. grocery stores one week earlier on April 12.
So the toilet paper nightmare might be drawing to a close.