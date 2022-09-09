Time To Help Raise Money For The Special Olympics With The Coaster Challenge!!!

You have heard of the Coaster Challenge at Six Flags Great America and we need your help to raise more money than the years past! Get all the information you need and donate or start a team right HERE!

Challengers will ride along as each roller coaster clicks and climbs the track, adding up the collective distance to complete the race. There has never been such a thrilling way to support the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois – so get on board with the 2022 Coaster Challenge. It’ll be a scream! Come to DC UNIVERSE and be a SUPER HERO for the athletes and Unified Partners of Special Olympics Illinois!

How Does It Work?

Participants complete registration for $25, then choose the distance they want to travel on Six Flags Great America’s world-class roller coasters. Options include the equivalent of a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or marathon.

Those participating will receive early entry to the park to kick start their day. Plus, Challengers will get VIP access to ride BATMAN: The Ride, THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, THE JOKER Free-Fly Coaster and Little Dipper from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM CT. VIP early entry allows participants to get extra laps in before the park opens. All participants will receive a THE FLASH Pass to all roller coasters until 1:00 PM.