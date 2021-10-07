Three Weapons Arrests Announced in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced a trio of arrests, all on weapons charges. 31-year-old Michael Ingersoll was wanted on an outstanding warrant for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, in relation to a September 21st incident at a Waukegan apartment. He was arrested after police located his vehicle on Tuesday night. Inside the car, authorities discovered two loaded handguns…and arrested 33-year-old Eric Bickwermert of Zion and 37-year-old Nicholas Maples of Luthersville, Georgia. Those two suspects were charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon, while Ingersoll was hit with an additional count. Bond amounts range from 100 to 300-thousand dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-7-21)