November 16, 2022 1:00PM CST
Three Vehicle Crash in Wauconda Sends Two to Hospital

(Wauconda, IL)  Two people were injured after a three vehicle crash in Wauconda. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 in the area of Gilmer and Fairfield Roads. Not many details were shared, but authorities did say that two people had to be hospitalized after the crash…one being taken to a Barrington hospital, while the other was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. Their conditions were not released. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-16-22)

