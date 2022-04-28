Three Vehicle Crash in Hawthorn Woods Puts Three in Hospital

(Hawthorn Woods, IL) Three people had to be hospitalized after an accident Wednesday in Hawthorn Woods. The three vehicle wreck took place around 3 in the afternoon along North Fairfield Road. One victim had to be cut from their vehicle and was sent on to the hospital, along with two others. All injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. A fourth person involved in the incident was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by Hawthorn Woods Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-28-22)